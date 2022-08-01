Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): After the success of 2014’s Ek Villain, Mohit Suri returned with the 2nd instalment. The film stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Soon after the trailer was dropped online, the leading cast began promoting the film widely. Ek Villain Returns hit the screens on Friday, i.e., July 29 and it has been receiving low reviews from the audience and the critics.

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor landed the role after Aditya Roy Kapur opted out of the project due to creative differences.

As per the early trends flowing in, Ek Villain Returns has seen a jump on the 3rd day of its release. According to the latest media reports, the John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor-led film has garnered moolah of around 8.50-9.50 crore* at the domestic box office. With the latest numbers, its total collection now stands around 23–24 crore. If compared to the last Bollywood film Shamshera, it is lower than Ranbir Kapoor’s starrer. The Karan Malhotra directorial had made 31.75 crore on its first weekend.

Speaking about the numbers, Ek Villain Returns opened at 7.05 crore and made a business of 7.47 crore on the following day. With the opening day collections, EVR made its place on John Abraham’s Top-10 openers. On the other hand, it also turned out to be the 5th highest opener for Arjun Kapoor. His all-time highest opener continues to be Gunday which earned 15.86 crore, followed by 2 States that collected around 12.28 crore. Half Girlfriend and Ki & Ka minted 10.27 crore and 7.30 crore respectively.

While Ek Villain Returns is striving hard to stay put at the box office, it is yet to be seen if it will grow with each passing day. Let’s wait and watch how it turns out to be in the coming week.

