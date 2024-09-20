The Vampire Diaries captivated audiences with its blend of supernatural drama and romance throughout its eight seasons run. Based on L.J. Smith’s novels, the supernatural drama starred Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert alongside Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder as the Salvatore brothers.

While the show kept the viewers hooked with intense love triangle drama and rich lore of vampires, witches, and werewolves, it had a successful run with spin-offs like The Originals and Legacies. But did you know Taylor Swift was nearly cast as a vampire in the show?

Fans of Swift can only imagine her as a songwriter, cat-lover, and the biggest pop star in the world, but not a vampire. In a throwback interview with E! News, Dobrev revealed that the Bad Blood singer was almost written into the series. She said, “I remember at the very beginning, we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show. And then the producers tried to write a role for her. It didn’t work out schedule-wise, obviously, she wasn’t on the show. But that was a surprising one.”

Even though Swift couldn’t join the cast, Dobrev admitted that it would have been great. Swift’s role was to play Stefan’s best friend Lexi. In a previous interview with E! News, the creator, Kevin Williamson, teased that he was a big fan of Swift and was “desperate to have come to play a vampire.” He said, “Wouldn’t she make an amazing Kirsten Dunst circa Interview with the Vampire-type? Oh my God, I cannot tell you how hard I’m trying to get her. I would kill to have her on the show!” He then revealed that she was “too big” for the show and the role of Lexi was ultimately given to Arielle Kebbel.

The series ran from 2009 to 2017 and followed two vampire brothers, Damon and Stefan, who were caught in a love triangle with Elena Gilbert. In addition to the main cast, Stephen Amell and Lauren Cohan appeared as star guests.

Although Swift couldn’t join The Vampire Diaries, she acted on CSI and New Girl. On the big screen, the singer has appeared on Valentine’s Day, Cats, and The Giver.

