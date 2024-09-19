Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the IT couple of Hollywood before they tragically broke up, and Pitt moved on with Angelina Jolie. Since they are in showbiz, they are bound to bump into each other at some point in life, and many wanted to know whether the actress would have worked with her ex-husband after the divorce back then. Aniston shared her honest thoughts about it and gave a great explanation for it.

For the unversed, Jennifer and Brad were in a relationship for seven years, and out of those, they were married for five before parting ways. Brad moved on, found love in Angelina, and became Hollywood’s power couple. Brad and Angelina were fondly called Brangelina, but unfortunately, they, too, fell out of love and parted ways. According to reports, one of the reasons behind their divorce was the Friends star’s inability to have a kid.

In an interview with the Allure magazine [via Pinkvilla], the actress once said, “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation…It was really hard.” However, over the years things changed between them and the former couple remained friends and share a cordial relationship. They are both popular names in the industry, and Jennifer Aniston was once asked whether she would work with Brad Pitt, given the history they have.

Jennifer Aniston told BBC, “I don’t think so – not in the near future. That would be just asking for trouble. You wouldn’t even see the movie because it would be too much of a show in another way.”

Jennifer Aniston did not completely dismiss the idea, adding, “Maybe years down the line, if the right thing came along, of course, we’d love to. Ocean’s Twenty, maybe.”

Their fans would like to see Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston share the screen someday. But for now, Brad’s film Wolfs, alongside George Clooney, will be released in the US on September 20.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Reagan Box Office (North America): Dennis Quaid’s Film Has Already Recovered 96% Of Its Budget – Decoding The Number Game!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News