Hank Azaria’s near-miss with the iconic role of Joey Tribbiani on FRIENDS is the stuff of TV casting lore. Despite Azaria’s persistence and impressive auditions, the role eventually went to Matt LeBlanc, who became forever synonymous with the loveable, pizza-loving actor.

Hank Azaria spilled the beans on The Late Late Show with James Corden about his double attempt to land the role. “I auditioned for Joey, and didn’t get it, and I was like, ‘No, no, I have to go back, I have to try again,’” Azaria recounted. He was determined, pushing his way back into the audition room for a second shot. Despite his efforts, the role remained with Matt LeBlanc. “Spoiler alert, I didn’t get the role of Joey,” he chuckled.

The FRIENDS cast, including Matthew Perry, was familiar with the script’s potential. Azaria, who read the script with Perry, noted their collective excitement. “We didn’t know it was going to be the huge phenomenon it turned into, but we knew it was great, and we were all so desperate to be in it.”

Though Joey was out of reach, Azaria’s fate on FRIENDS wasn’t all doom and gloom. He later joined the show as David, Phoebe Buffay’s (Lisa Kudrow) quirky scientist boyfriend. “They were kind enough to have me back,” Azaria joked about his guest spot. James Corden praised David’s role, saying, “Buffay’s beau is a brilliant character. You really can’t imagine anybody else in those roles at all.”

Azaria, ever the optimist, joked about his own fantasy casting: “I used to imagine myself as Joey quite a lot!” The FRIENDS reunion special reminded fans of the show’s flawless casting, but Azaria’s story adds a fascinating “what if” to the FRIENDS legacy.

Matt LeBlanc’s Audition Win: How a Nose Injury Helped Him Become Joey Tribbiani

Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani? Absolute genius. Despite Hank Azaria giving it his all to snag the role, LeBlanc’s got that perfect blend of charm and hilarity that made Joey unforgettable. Sure, Azaria auditioned twice, but sometimes destiny just knows best.

LeBlanc wasn’t just playing a lovable dimwit—he made Joey’s goofy charm and unexpected wisdom irresistible. His chemistry with Chandler was so spot-on it’s hard to imagine anyone else filling those oversized Joey-sized shoes. As LeBlanc himself shared during the FRIENDS: The Reunion special, his journey to snagging Joey was pretty wild.

Imagine: LeBlanc, a few drinks in, ends up face-first in a toilet. This drunken mishap gave him a nose injury that became his audition’s secret weapon. “I told the story about the injury,” LeBlanc said, “and it was so well-received that it confirmed I was the right man for the job.” Talk about turning a mishap into a memorable audition moment!

LeBlanc’s blend of comedic timing and genuine heart sealed the deal, making Joey not just a role but an icon. And let’s not forget, he even got to reprise Joey in the spinoff Joey. Guess Matt LeBlanc wasn’t the right choice but the only choice.

