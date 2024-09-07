Vaughn was considered for the legendary part, but casting director Ellie Janner finally decided on Matt LeBlanc, according to Esquire UK. What about the others? That concludes TV history!

With his oddball charm and preoccupation with sandwiches, LeBlanc’s portrayal of Joey has become renowned. Conversely, Vaughn chose a different route, costarring with Jon Favreau in the independent success Swingers. Paradoxically, Favreau declined to play Chandler Bing—a famously unachievable role for Matthew Perry.

Vaughn did attract the attention of the casting crew, Esquire writes, with Janner characterizing him as tall, handsome, and a good actor. They didn’t think he was precisely Joey’s match, though. Thus, even if Vaughn didn’t end up like Joey, he left his stamp on the business!

What If FRIENDS Were Made Without Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry?

Imagine FRIENDS with Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau instead of Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. Wild, right? Vaughn, fresh off Swingers, could’ve bought a whole new vibe to Joey Tribbiani. Picture him with his laid-back style and sharp wit—totally different flavor!

And then there’s Jon Favreau. Before he became the guy behind Elf and Iron Man, he was in the running for Chandler Bing. His deadpan humor might have added a fresh twist to Chandler’s sarcasm.

Matt LeBlanc, after FRIENDS, took a spin with Joey, had a bit of a break, and came back in Episodes and Man With A Plan. Plus, he’s been hosting Top Gear—definitely keeping things cool.

Vaughn, on his end, hit big with The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Psycho and got rave reviews for Hacksaw Ridge. Meanwhile, Favreau shifted gears to directing and gave us classics like Elf and Iron Man.

So, what if Vaughn and Favreau had snagged those iconic roles? The show would’ve had a different energy, but their success stories would undoubtedly still be pretty epic.

