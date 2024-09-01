Matt LeBlanc skyrocketed to fame with his iconic role as lovable and goofy Joey on the hit TV sitcom Friends. The show, which premiered in 1994 became a cultural phenomenon and LeBlanc’s portrayal of the dim-witted Joey won over audiences worldwide. Surprisingly, before becoming a household name and securing a position in the Hollywood entertainment industry, the actor had no money at one point.

In a throwback interview, LeBlanc once revealed that he struggled before landing his career-making role in Friends. He said, “You know when you think ‘I’ve got a little money in the bank, I can hold out until the next gig’… I had, I think I was down to $11.”

He continued, “Now that’s holding out too long. Because even if I said at that point, ‘I’m going to go get a waiter job,’ by the time that $11 ran out would’ve been before the first paycheck on that job. I would’ve starved.”

During the interview, the star also shared a hilarious story about getting his first professional headshot taken early in his career. He revealed that during the photo shoot, the photographer suggested he get one of his teeth filed down to improve his look. LeBlanc further admitted that he even went to the dentist to inquire about the procedure and found out that it would cost $80, which was too expensive for him at the time. Instead of paying for professional help, he decided to do it himself. LeBlanc shared that he bought a pack of emery boards from a drugstore and used them to file his tooth.

LeBlanc explained that when he went back to the photographer, “He said, ‘They did a nice job!’”

LeBlanc starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Courtney Cox on Friends.

