Luxury brands, over the years, have almost completely convinced the masses that they only go for models of a certain kind, when endorsing their brands. For years, plus sized women and people of colour only existed in a utopic modelling world but looks like slowly, but steadily, things are finally beginning to change. Burberry’s latest decision to have the four-year-old Sahib Singh as a model in their Children’s Autumn-Winter ’22, is another testament to the fact that the fashion industry is becoming more and more inclusive with time.

For the unversed, Burberry recently dropped a series of pictures as a part of their back-to-school collections and these photographs are now taking the entire social media by storm. Apart from the little Indian model, the series also features a toddler of colour which is leaving the internet even more smitten and rightly so.

Sahib Singh, who became an international sensation with these adorable endorsement pictures, can be seen wearing a pair of beige shorts from Burberry, which was styled with a matching T-shirt. It was topped up with a simple sweater which had a darker shade of brown and was studded with teddy bear print, catering to their target audience, which are the kids. They also added a brown puffer jacket to the look which had similar teddy print and stood in contrast with the black turban that the kid was wearing.

Sahib Singh’s matching nude brown socks and contrasting white shoes also added on to the look and as props, the creative team thoughtfully decided to fill the background up with teddy bears of different colours.

The most interesting part about this new Burberry campaign is that Sahib Singh is one a part of the inclusivity factor. They have included several Asian kids in the short clip that was released later and netizens could not stop raving about how a child with vitiligo was also included in. Have a look at a few of the reactions.

“Power of inclusion”, a comment read.

“sardarji❤️”, another one said.

The third comment read ” Baby Singh killing it 🔥 “, while the fourth one said, ” Appreciable marketing strategy though 👏🔥 “

It is not the first time Burberry has supported south Asian talent through their ramp or advertisement. Back in 2014, Indian model Tarunjit Nijjer became a leading topic of discussion after he featured alongside big names like Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse. A year before that, British-Punjabi model Neelam Kaur Gill became the brand’s first-ever Indian model and today, she is acing the game, putting India on the world map, when it comes to the fashion industry.

Another such prominent figure is Avanti Nagrath, who was previously in the news when she walked the ramp for Versace. The gorgeous model enjoys a massive fan following across the globe today and with the internet’s massive reach, this is only expected to pave the way for more inclusive content.

Even if we keep Burberry aside, it is only evident that international luxury brands have become more thoughtful when it comes to having models and actors of different nationalities. As we all know, Deepika Padukone recently became the first ever Indian Louis Vuitton brand ambassador and it is only predictable that other brands will soon follow the pursuit. Looking at a wider range, brands like Celine and Gucci have been roping in more Asian idols like Lisa, Jennie, Jungjae Lee, and Kim Tae Hyung, amongst others.

