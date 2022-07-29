Ever since Elli AvrRam joined Instagram, she has aced the game like no one else. Be it fashion or style, she has always made our jaws drop whether it was her fashion or her killer looks and she always stood her with her exceptional outfits. Here are some stunning pictures where Elli AvrRam is truly slaying her social media game and has taken the Internet by storm!

Advertisement

1. Let’s have a glimpse at Elli’s throwback picture from 2021. With a simple black top, she redefined the golden era with a hairstyle that totally suited her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

Advertisement

2. When it comes to style, Elli doesn’t restrict her boundaries. Donning a black jacket and with shimmery pearls, she surely sets goals for an on point Instagram game!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

3. These pictures of Elli are something to die for. With a red velvet dress and a deep V-cut neckline, she surely made her look one worth swooning over, agree?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

4. Here’s a glimpse at the beautiful Elli AvrRam’s look from a fashion event. Keeping it simple yet with a touch of sophistication and a whole lot of sass, Elli was seen in a white top and a black high waisted skirt. Her looks though, took the cake!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

5. Bold yet Beautiful that’s what comes to mind when we see Elli in these pictures. Donning in all black blazer suit which was low cut, Elli looked like a hot siren! Her daring choice of clothes certainly set her apart from others!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

Here’s wishing the actress a very happy birthday!

Must Read: JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Despite New Releases, Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani Starrer Manages To Stay Stable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram