Salman Khan is off late making a lot of headlines. From getting tight security to getting a gun license, the superstar has been taking all the precautionary measures after he received a death threat. The Sultan actor recently updated her regular luxury car to a bulletproof car worth Rs 1.5 crores and made a stylish entry at the Mumbai airport with high security. Netizens are now reacting to his swag at the airport and showering him with praises for his kind and giving nature. Scroll below to read the scoop.

A while ago, Salman met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar over the threat letter and submitted an application seeking a weapon license. Later he also upgraded his car to Toyota Land Cruiser which is bulletproof and worth Rs 1.5 crores according to CarWale. Coming back to the topic, the superstar arrived at the Mumbai airport in style.

Salman Khan was seen wearing a pink shirt that he paired with dark blue-coloured pants and styled the look with black sneakers. His swag level is really unmatched in Bollywood and no one does it like him.

Take a look at his video below:

Salman Khan is and will always be the OG swagger of Bollywood!

Reacting to his video, a user on Instagram commented, “Alag level ka person h yaar ye.. seriously…he donated 25 cr in lockdown directly in.bank accounts ….i mean this is not the only example ..many more are there …..” Another user commented, “Security level 🔥🔥🔥🔥” A third user commented, “Baat hi alag h 🔥❤️❤️” A fourth user commented, “Bhai ka swag 🔥”

What are your thoughts on netizens going gaga over Salman Khan’s airport look? Tell us in the comments below.

