Anushka Sharma is finally back to India after her London trip as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. The Zero actress has been giving a glimpse of her vacation on her Instagram stories to her fans across the globe. Now as she arrived at the airport with hubby Virat, she can be seen stumbling in a video and now netizens are reacting to it and asking if ‘she’s drunk’. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Advertisement

Anushka also went to Paris and was sharing croissant stories on her Instagram and making us drool over the food. The beauty is super popular on social media with over 59 million followers on the photo-sharing site. Not just that, she’s also very active there and often treats her fans with fancy reels and aesthetic pictures of herself.

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, Anushka Sharma was dressed casually as she made a stunning appearance at the Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli. The actress can be seen wearing a loose grey-coloured t-shirt that she paired with mom jeans and white-coloured sneakers.

Anushka Sharma styled her look with a black coloured bucket hat and accessorised the look with a luxury watch. Virat Kohli on the other hand wore a black t-shirt which he paired with beige shorts and a brown-coloured shirt to finish the look.

He styled the look with a pair of cool white sneakers and locks. Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

They really are the coolest couple in B-town!

Reacting to their video, a user on Instagram commented, “Looks drunk.” Another user commented, “anushka is drunk for sure ?” A third user commented, “Anushka nea nashaa kiyea heaa 😂😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Is she drunk ?? 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Anushka Sharma and calling her drunk? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Loves Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan Yet Hesitant To Be Their Heroine: “Thoda Odd Hoga Agar Main…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram