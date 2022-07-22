The third and most-anticipated episode of Koffee With Karan 7 aired last evening and it makes the right kind of noise. After Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh and Janvhi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, we saw the actor duo Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu arriving on the show. The Pushpa girl, who made her debut on the chat show, won everyone’s hearts with her unabashed and candid self. Right from her separation to her sizzling hot song Oo Antava, Samantha spoke about everything.

As reported earlier, Samantha opened up about her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya and said that one has to hide the sharp objects if you leave them in a room.

While speaking about so many other things, debutante Samantha Ruth Prabhu also opened up about receiving criticism for doing Oo Antava song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. When KJo asked her, “Was it a brave decision that you go and do a song like Oo Antava literally two weeks before Pushpa saw the theatrical release? Was that a rebellious move? Was that a strategic move? Or was that something you just felt “F*** it. I’ll do it.?”

Speaking about the same, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “The third, f*** it. I’ll do it. I mean why not? I loved the song. It was a satire on the male gaze. I know I got a lot of criticism about pandering to the male gaze while making a satire on the male gaze. My logic was who else can satire a male gaze except for the nautch girl I was playing in the song or an actor who has a wide experience or wide range of the male gaze? Only a nautch girl or me can satire the male gaze.”

Opening up about her breakthrough role in Family Man 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu further told Karan Johar, “I didn’t know Raj and DK at all and even Family Man Season 1 hadn’t released when I started shooting for Season 2. It was just this cry for a challenge because you know you get typecast with the roles that you are offered in the south, not because of any fault of theirs but directors saw me a certain way, as the bubbly, cute love interest. I was feeling stifled and I really wanted to break through and here there was an opportunity to look at myself through another lens and I grabbed it. It was divine intervention.”

