South’s most talked about actor duo – Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna – have become the talk of the town and how. While media reports are a strong buzz that the couple is in a secret relationship with each other, the latest news report states that the duo is an ex-couple and continues to be cordial with each other. Yes, you heard that right! Scroll down to read the scoop.

Recently, on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7, the actor called his Dear Comrade co-star ‘darling’ leaving their fans go aww.

However, there’s a twist in their love affair rumours. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna may be painting the town red with their relationship rumours, but the latest media report states that the couple is now cordial to each other after their break-up. Don’t be perplexed, we are here to explain. According to a report in ETimes, the duo found solace in each other after Rashmika Mandanna called off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty in September 2018.

The report further states that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna came closer while shooting for ‘Geetha Govindam’ (2018), ‘Dear Comrade’ (2019). However, after being in love for quite some time, the duo called it off in 2020. The reason behind their break-up is best known to the couple. Cut to present, Rashmika and Vijay continue to be good friends and be cordial to each other.

Earlier, Rakshit Shetty reacted when he was asked about the buzz around his break-up with Rashmika Mandanna. He had revealed to us, “No it doesn’t bother me. I don’t even go to the Internet and read that. To be frank, see there are crores of people out there and everybody has a perspective so I cannot expect everybody to love me, I can’t expect everybody to hate me. I can’t expect a single kind of emotion towards me from everyone. Everybody will think differently and look at me in a different way. When I have accepted that, there is no point in going on the Internet and seeing what are people talking about me.”

Coming back, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for their Bollywood debut. While the hunk is awaiting Liger’s release with Ananya Panday, Srivalli will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra Mission Majnu.

