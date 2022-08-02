Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder in broad daylight has created an atmosphere of fear in Punjab. He was murdered on 29 May by some sharpshooters on the middle of the road. Since then reports of celebrities recieving death threats were also reported. Now latest to join the list seems to be famous singer Jaani.

Previously Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Following this, the superstar beefed up his security detail and got a gun license for his safety. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif too received death threats.

As per Any TV News report, singer Jaani seeks to increase his security from the Punjab Police force claiming that his life is in danger. The lyricist also said that he is constantly receiving death threats over the phone. Owing to this, the singer has written a letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Police.

In his letter to the Punjab CM, the ‘Filhaal2 Mohabbat’ lyricist said that after receiving threats, he sent his family abroad. At present, his life and his manager’s life are in danger.

His manager Dilraj also said that lyricist and Singer Jaani has sought protection, regarding which he has written a letter to CM Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Police. He is constantly receiving death threats from gangsters and he is quite disturbed by it.

For the unversed, Jaani is well known for penning lyrics for B Praak’s songs like Bada Pachhato, ‘Titliyan’, ‘Kisi Aur Ka Hoon Thal’, and ‘Mera Yaar Hans Raha Hai Baarish Ki Jaye’. Last year, he made his screen debut as an actor in Jagdeep Sidhu’s Punjabi film Qismat 2, with Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in lead roles.

