Timothee Chalamet is making big bucks with not just his meaty roles in Hollywood but also with lucrative endorsement deals. The young star was recently announced as the brand ambassador of Chanel for their new BLEU DE CHANEL campaign. It has been rumoured that the actor has been paid a fat paycheck for the same, with some claiming it is bigger than Johnny Depp’s massive Dior fragrance deal. Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, Timothee Chalamet will soon be seen in Dune 2 and Wonka. Speaking of his love life, the Hollywood A-lister is currently dating social media queen Kylie Jenner and the two made it official with a steamy kiss at Beyonce’s concert.

Circling back to Timothee Chalamet’s fragrance deal with Chanel, according to a Reddit post, the actor has apparently bagged a whopping $35 million which is way above than Johnny Depp’s $20 million deal for Dior. The social media post also said, “Zendaya and Lady Gaga have more followers on Instagram, users are very active also in the comment section. Why they can’t earn so much?” With this new deal, Timothee is added to the list of famous Chanel faces as their fragrance ambassador. Hollywood biggies like Nicole Kidman, Keira Knightly and Lily-Rose Depp have been earlier associated with Chanel fragrances.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

Social media users were quick to react to the Reddit post hinting at Timothee Chalamet as one said, “He’s basically the gen Z male beauty standard so there’s a LOT of value in that. S*xy people sell more, even when up against people who have been famous for decades.”

Another posted, “Johnny Depp is old and sickly to the under 40 crowd. Timmie is gorgeous & young,” as one user mentioned, “He probably only got 15 mil tops after he paid his team and taxes. That’s assuming it isn’t a multi year deal.”

The next one commented, “Chanel made $17 billion in revenue last year, which makes Timmy’s campaign 0.2% of their revenue lol.” Another person said, “I assume they are banking on Timothee enlarging their market into demographics that might not be buying Chanel right now.”

A user said, “Johnny depp makes sense cause he has male fans too, who would buy Timothee chalamets perfume. Also Johnny depp is hated in feminist spaces but most people still love him.” And, one concluded that Timothee is “also one of the few non problematic males left that are considered se*x symbols.”

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Accused Amber Heard Of Having Threesome S*x With Elon Musk & Cara Delevingne At His LA Apartment While He Was Away For Shoot [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News