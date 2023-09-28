Taylor Swift is apparently dating NFL star Travis Kelce after the two were spotted leaving together after his game a few days ago. A picture of the two from an after-party also surfaced on the Internet, further confirming the speculations. With Taylor Swift marking her attendance at an NFL game, it only proved beneficial for the sport as NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football drew 24.3 million viewers after Chiefs’ 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Taylor Swift is also reportedly planning to attend another NFL game in the coming weekend which could further benefit the game as her fans might throng to the stadium to catch a glimpse of her. Apart from this the TV rating could further shoot up.

According to Front Office Sports, the ticket sales for Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game could witness a staggering increase with Taylor Swift apparently planning to attend the game. New records could be set in viewership after witnessing the same just a few days ago. With the singer focusing her attention on Travis, his jersey saw a 400% spike, making him a top five seller in the league. Apart from this, Travis’ podcast with his brother Jason also scored the numero uno spot on the Apple charts. If this was not enough, the NFL star also gained 383,000 new followers on Instagram.

If new figures are to be believed, there has been a three-time increase in Chiefs ticket searches on StubHub after Taylor Swift was spotted in the stands. And, also the team has sold more tickets in a single day since the beginning of the season.

The reports claim the spotlight is now on Taylor Swift’s new love interest, Travis Kelce. He has appeared in advertisements for State Farm, DirecTV, Bud Light, Pfizer and Campbell’s Soup. He had also hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) earlier this year.

With the Grammy-winning singer coming in the picture, the net worth of Travis is further expected to increase. He currently stands at $30 million.

Eunice Shin, a partner at brand consultancy, shed light on the same saying, “I think people are absolutely looking at Travis Kelce in a different light. His overall brand image has become a lot brighter just given the fact that you now have all of these Taylor Swift fans, millions who now know who he is, who may not have known him before.”

