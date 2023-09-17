Johnny Depp has probably seen the real faces of people around him after he battled it out with his ex-wife Amber Heard in a defamation case later emerging as a winner. The Hollywood A-lister maintained his innocence and dignity throughout their court battle, but his latest statement seemed to have taken a subtle dig at Heard. Scroll down to know what exactly we are talking about.

On the work front, Johnny Depp has not signed a major Hollywood deal as his fans are still eagerly waiting for him to make an official comeback. Amber Heard, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Aquaman 2 but the length of her role is yet to be known.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Johnny Depp, according to Cinema Blend, the actor recently spoke about how the luxury brand Dior stayed loyal to him despite his legal troubles but it came across as if he was seemingly taking a dig at his ex-wife Amber Heard. Shedding light on Dior’s Sauvage fragrance, Depp asserted, “For me, it’s become a personal partnership, a collaboration. I’ve been working with them for a while now. Of course, you develop a personal relationship with folks and keep close to them.” Depp further stated, “They stuck with me through every single second, and that ups the stakes quite a lot for me: they trusted me, they believed in me, and they continued. That gesture is so noble and so rare!”

Johnny Depp, for those who are unaware, was asked to step down from the role of Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts but his association with Dior continued despite the brand brutally facing the heat on the Internet.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star further spoke about his partnership with Dior adding, “I’ve never been more touched or prouder to have had that support. Nobody does that, and the fact that Dior has, I thank every single person involved in making the decision to trust me and stick with me all the way from the bottom to the top and back down.”

Johnny Depp also said, “I will forever be in their debt, I will forever be loyal. They are … man, it’s Dior! Of course, they’re a class act, but they’re actually truly a class act.”

Depp concluded, “I mean, that’s strength, that’s class, that’s brave, it’s courageous. Dior will always mean much more to me than just Sauvage.”

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy Took A Dig At Modern Superhero Movies, Comparing Them To The Realistic Version Of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, Said: “Have They Exhausted Every Single Comic Book Ever?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News