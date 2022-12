Actress Olivia Colman has ‘Heartstopper’ co-star Kit Connor’s back as she says she is proud of him for coming out as bis*xual and blasted on people who bullied him on social media.

Eighteen-year-old Connor recently came out as bisexual after he was relentlessly questioned on social media about his s*xuality, reports ‘Variety’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colman, who plays his mother on the Netflix series, shared at the L.A. premiere of her buzzy new drama ‘Empire of Light’ that she is “so proud” of Connor.

“I am so proud of him, but I am not proud of how people bullied him,” Colman told Variety on Thursday night. “I think people should be allowed to have their own journey.

“But I’m incredibly proud of him as a young man to deal with all of that and be in the spotlight. It’s unfair,” she continued. “But he’s amazing. He’s a very beautiful human being.”

In Connor’s Twitter post on October 31, he wrote, “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

In ‘Heartstopper‘, Connor plays Nick Nelson, a popular rugby player who develops a romantic relationship with Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring.

Alice Oseman, the creator, writer and showrunner of ‘Heartstopper’, replied to Connor’s tweet: “I truly don’t understand how people can watch ‘Heartstopper’ and then gleefully spend their time speculating about s*xualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as F**K. Kit you are amazing.”

Colman joined ‘Heartstopper’ after previously working with its director, Euros Lyn, on ‘Broadchurch’.

“I said yes before I had read it and when I read it, I went, ‘Oh, it’s really important’,” Colman said. “If any of my children experienced that, I’d want them to know that the world can be beautiful and accepting and loving.”

‘Heartstopper’ is currently in production on Season 2.

Must Read: Millie Bobby Brown Reveals One Fear She Might Face While Switching To Stranger Things’ Eleven After Enola Holmes 2: “…I’m So Obsessed With It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News