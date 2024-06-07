The Hunger Games: New Prequel Book Announced; Movie To Release On This Date? Everything We Know!

Get your tributes ready! A new Hunger Games prequel movie is officially coming to the screens sooner than you think. The famed author Suzanne Collins revealed that she is working on another prequel book to the original trilogy after the success of Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. A new prequel titled Sunrise On the Reaping is officially a go at Lionsgate after the novel comes out. Here’s when the Hunger Games movie is coming out.

Suzanne Collins’s new “Hunger Games” book, Sunrise on the Reaping, will be published the following year.

Collins’ best-selling series, which has been adapted into a successful film franchise, reportedly has a fifth book that is set 40 years after the events of the most recent story, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which was made into a movie and released last year. This book serves as a prequel to the original trilogy. On March 18, 2025, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is scheduled for release.

What Is the Hunger Games Prequel About?

The author Suzzane Collins, opened up about the concept, she said “With ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.” Collins told the AP, “The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

Sunrise on the Reaping will take place 40 years after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and 24 years before The Hunger Games trilogy events. The narrative will begin on the morning of the Second Quarter Quell, the 50th Hunger Games. The story’s protagonist will be Woody Harrelson’s character, Haymitch Abernathy, from the movies. In the 74th Hunger Games, Josh Hutcherson’s Peeta and Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss receive mentorship from Haymitch.

New Hunger Games Prequel Movie Release Date

Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins is currently working on a new book titled Sunrise on the Reaping, which she hopes to publish in 2025. The movie adaptation of the book is scheduled to open in theaters on November 20, 2026. The film would be directed by Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every Hunger Games film since 2013’s Catching Fire.

The Hunger Games Movies Box Office

The film franchise has grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide, with Catching Fire earning the most with $865 million. Despite falling short of the original story, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was profitable because of its limited budget. The film centered on a young Coriolanus Snow, who would go on to become the despotic ruler of Panem.

