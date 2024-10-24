The Hollywood entertainment industry is known for its vast financial landscape, where actors demand staggering performance salaries. However, sometimes, high earnings do not always correlate with a film’s success at the box office despite the actor delivering a staggering performance. One of the notable examples is Channing Tatum.

The actor, known for his sexy dance moves in Magic Mike, reportedly received a whopping salary for his role that failed to perform at the box office.

Tatum made headlines in 2016 after landing a spot on Forbes’ list of Hollywood’s most overpaid actors, where his box office return was striking $6 for every $1 he earned. This was primarily because of the poor performance of his 2015 sci-fi film, Jupiter Ascending, which impacted his overall box office return figures.

Although the movie featured an ambitious narrative, Jupiter Ascending drew attention from fans primarily due to Tatum’s staggering salary of $15 million for the project. Unfortunately, the film failed to resonate with audiences, resulting in a loss of over $100 million at the box office. With a total gross of approximately $183.9 million against a budget of $210 million, Many critics deemed The Wachowskis’ efforts a misfire, even labeled as “miraculously unmiraculous.”

Following this, Tatum’s career rose to fame after his performance in the teen dance film Step Up, which made him a Hollywood heartthrob. But it wasn’t until 2012, Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street, that he made a breakthrough in his career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tatum has earned $80 million through his dancing, modeling, acting, producing, and voice acting.

Recently, Tatum reprised his role of Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine and starred in Blink Twice and Fly Me To The Moon. Jupiter Ascending is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

