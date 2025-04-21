After producing the most profitable Telugu film of 2025, Nani is all set to arrive with HIT 3. The third installment of the much-loved franchise, the action thriller, has commenced its advance booking at the box office in the USA, and it is performing fairly well!

Trends Better Than Saripodhaa Sanivaaram & Dasara!

Currently, Nani’s threequel is trending much better than the two highest opening premieres in the USA – Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Dasara. While the latter registered a premiere gross collection of $637K, the former had a premiere gross of $547K.

HIT 3 USA Box Office Pre-Sales

In the USA, HIT 3 has registered a gross collection of $64.2K with 10 days remaining for the premiere of the film. Interestingly, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram had a gross collection of $50.5K, 11 days before its premiere day!

Nani has registered 11.7% of the total gross collection by Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s $547K advance sales at the USA box office. While HIT threequel has registered $64.2K gross collection in advance for the premiere day, against 2.4K sold tickets. At this point, the film has much fewer shows than Nani’s two biggest premiere openers – Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Dasara.

About HIT 3

The pan-India film is being released in Hindi as well, and after Hi Papa’s phenomenal success on OTT, audiences are excited to watch Nani’s film in Hindi. Even Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Dasara were well received by the Hindi audiences. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the official synopsis of the film says, “Arjun Sarkaar, a top HIT officer from Visakhapatnam, is sent to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders. As he pursues a group of elusive killers, the case tests his skills and mental strength.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Day 1: Prabhas Needs Less Than 100 Crore To Destroy The Only Opening Record By A Bollywood Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News