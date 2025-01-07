Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman, but did you know she also grew a tiny human while filming? Yep, she kept her pregnancy under wraps to avoid anyone treating her differently. In a 2017 interview with Marie Claire, Gadot spilled the beans on her pregnancy while filming Wonder Woman (literally and figuratively). She was dealing with all the usual pregnancy fun—nausea, migraines, and, of course, hormonal chaos—but kept it on the down-low.

She said, “I gutted it out,” like it was no biggie. And to keep the pregnancy under wraps, she showed up to set with sunglasses on, sipping on “potato water”—a ginger concoction she kept as a secret weapon against her nausea. One of the producers, totally clueless, asked why she was drinking it. Gadot, unbothered, kept it cool and shrugged it off. “They thought I’d gone Hollywood,” she laughed.

Gal Gadot is the definition of no-nonsense. She didn’t want anyone giving her special treatment or cutting her any slack just because she was expecting. “When I moved here, I was told that to make it, I should go to parties and clubs. That’s bullshit,” she fired back. She was all about proving her worth by doing the work—no fake scenes, no behind-the-scenes drama. Just a strong, badass woman showing up and owning it. Wonder Woman, meet Wonder Mom.

Now, let’s talk about how she kept rocking that iconic armor. While filming reshoots for Wonder Woman—while five months pregnant—Gal Gadot had a few hilarious moments. “On close-up, I looked very much like Wonder Woman,” she explained. “On wide shots, I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog.” Yep, that baby bump was there for all the wide shots, but the costume department came in clutch, covering her growing belly with bright green fabric to smooth things over later digitally. Superheroes, am I right?

But despite all the behind-the-scenes laughs and struggles, the movie slayed. Wonder Woman broke records like it was no big deal, setting the highest-ever opening weekend for a female-directed film with a $100 million+ domestic haul. Internationally? $122 million. Oh, and it beat La La Land and Beauty and the Beast to become the most-tweeted-about movie of 2017. Wonder Woman was a cultural moment. And, of course, critics and fans loved it, giving it a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

So, in case you need another reason to admire Gal Gadot, there it is. She filmed Wonder Woman while dealing with all the challenges of pregnancy and still came out on top. She didn’t just save the world on screen—she kept things equal off-screen, too. Now, that’s what I call Wonder-ous.

