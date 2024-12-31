As the year comes to an end, the world is reflecting on their experiences of the year, the good and the bad, the joys and the sad moments, the wins and the learnings. Gal Gadot faced a major health crisis this year during her pregnancy. The actress has taken to her social media to share the “terrifying truth” with her fans as she details the life-threatening incident.

Gal Gadot On Massive Brain Blood Clot During Pregnancy

Gal took to her Instagram to share a photo of her in the hospital holding her fourth daughter who she gave birth to this year. She stated that 2024 was a year of “profound challenges and deep reflections,” and she wasn’t sure if she should share this personal story but she later relented about the same. The 39-year-old “decided to let my heart guide” her and chose to reveal it.

Gadot expressed that maybe this was her way of processing everything and really hoped that by “pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments” shared on social media, she would be able to raise awareness and support the people who might face something similar. Gal disclosed that in February when she was eight months pregnant, she was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in her brain, shocking her world.

The Wonder Woman star “endured excruciating headaches” that confined her to bed and then “underwent an MRI that revealed “the terrifying truth.” She was faced with “how fragile life can be” and “a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change.” Gal had an emergency surgery and her daughter Ori was born. She shared that her name means “my light.”

She mentioned that the name “wasn’t chosen by chance” and that she had told her husband Jaron Varsano that their daughter “would be the light waiting” for her “at the end of this tunnel.” Thankfully, Gal ‘s surgery was successful and she started recovering. Now that she is fully healed, she expressed her gratitude for the life she got back despite the diagnosis.

Gal mentioned that the journey taught her so much and she suggested that everyone should listen to their bodies and really “trust what it’s telling us.” She further wrote, “Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving.”

The Death on the Nile star concluded by saying that awareness matters and how important it was to identify health related issues early because they can be treatable. “Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing,” Gal signed off.

