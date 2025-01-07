Basic Instinct was a script-turner for erotic thrillers when it hit theaters in 1992, and it almost had Kim Basinger in the lead. The role of Catherine Tramell, the icy, mysterious writer, was a coveted one, with a dozen actresses (like Meg Ryan, Geena Davis, and Michelle Pfeiffer) turning it down before Sharon Stone landed the part.

According to Indie Wire, Basinger was a top choice for the role but ultimately chose to step away. Per reports, Basinger was uncomfortable with the script’s heavy emphasis on s*x and violence, which made the role of Catherine, a manipulative femme fatale, a tough sell. As a result, the part went to Stone.

Sharon Stone’s journey to Basic Instinct was nothing short of a battle. Despite her prior collaboration with director Paul Verhoeven in Total Recall, she had to push hard to be considered. “Michael Douglas didn’t want to test with me,” she admitted in her memoir. “I was a nobody compared to him.” It took her manager’s persistence and seven months of phone calls to the director to land an audition finally. She wasn’t even on the studio’s radar, but Stone made it through.

Ironically, even though Stone eventually secured the role, she was still far from being the first choice. “You were not our first choice, Karen,” Verhoeven reportedly told her during production. “You were not even the second or third. You were the thirteenth choice for this film.” Talk about an underdog story! Once she finally got the chance to shine, Stone’s portrayal of Catherine was groundbreaking. She brought an unpredictable intensity to the character, one that solidified Basic Instinct as one of the most talked-about films of the ’90s. But the process had its challenges.

Sharon Stone recalled being “horrified, naked, and stained with fake blood” during a particularly intense scene, nearly passing out while filming the infamous ice pick stabbing sequence. She even feared the retractable ice pick had failed, thinking she’d actually hurt her co-star. The scene was so chaotic, with director Verhoeven demanding “more blood” and “harder hits,” that Stone almost couldn’t take it. Yet, she pushed through, embodying Catherine’s dangerous allure with chilling precision.

The entire set was tense behind the camera. Verhoeven later reflected that the film was about much more than just s*x; it was about confronting the dark side of human nature. “Evil is an existing, everyday factor in your life,” he said. And while the movie’s erotic undertones drew the most attention, the complex, morally gray characters, and their interactions made it a standout thriller. In the end, Sharon Stone’s persistence paid off. While she wasn’t the first choice for Basic Instinct, the role defined her career.

