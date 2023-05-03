Multiple award-winning actor Michael Douglas will receive the Honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival according to reports. Cannes revealed that the ‘Basic Instinct’ star will return to the Croisette this month for the festival – and will be honoured as part of the May 16 opening ceremony.

Douglas’s first time in Cannes was the 32nd edition of the festival in 1979, with James Bridges’ disaster thriller movie ‘The China Syndrome’. He returned for ‘Basic Instinct’ in 1992 and again in 1993 for ‘Falling Down’. He was most recently in Cannes for Steven Soderbergh’s 2013 movie, ‘Behind the Candelabra’, where he played the pianist-singer Liberace.

Michael Douglas has won an Academy Award for The Best Actor his film Wall Street in the year 1988. He won a Golden Globe for the same film. The actor has a list of various awards to his body of work.

“It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling,” Douglas said in a statement, quoted by ‘Variety’.

Michael Douglas Douglas’ first venture as a producer, ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest‘, in collaboration with Saul Zaentz, directed by Milos Forman, scored nine Oscar nominations and the film was awarded best picture in 1975, ‘Variety’ notes.

As an actor he is known for his collaborations with Robert Zemeckis in ‘Romancing the Stone’ (1984), Ridley Scott in ‘Black Rain’ (1989) and Barry Levinson in ‘Disclosure’ (1994). The sequel, ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’, was screened out of competition at the 63rd edition of Cannes in 2010.

