The Twilight juggernaut is stirring again, and Lionsgate isn’t being subtle about it. To fire up the fandom, the studio is unleashing all five films free of charge on the official Twilight YouTube channel for one week.

Think of it as a warm-up act before the saga marches back to theaters later this fall. With Stephenie Meyer’s original novel turning twenty, the timing is deliberate. What started as a YA book turned into a pop-culture tidal wave, and Lionsgate clearly wants that fever to spread once more. But this time across streaming screens. Here’s all you need to know.

Twilight Saga Streams Free Ahead of Theatrical Rerelease

Studios don’t usually hand over billion-dollar franchises for free, but Lionsgate is throwing caution to the wind. Beginning Sunday, September 7, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, the complete Twilight collection will play back-to-back on the official YouTube channel dedicated to the saga. The feed won’t pause until Sunday, September 14, at 11:59 p.m. PT, giving fans a nonstop chance to revisit the high-school melodrama that once had crowds lining up at midnight. Meanwhile, fans in India can binge all five movies from Monday, September 8, at 12:30 a.m. IST non-stop until Monday, September 15, at 12:29 p.m. IST.

The streaming stunt isn’t random. It’s the kickoff to a larger plan: Fathom Events will roll out the saga in theaters at the end of October. Each movie gets its own night on the big screen, starting with the 2008 original Twilight on October 29. The saga continues with New Moon on October 30, Eclipse on October 31, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 on November 1, and finally Breaking Dawn – Part 2, closing the event on November 2. The rollout neatly coincides with the two-decade milestone of Meyer’s first book, which debuted in 2005 and eventually fueled a worldwide craze.

Financially, the franchise was a powerhouse. Between 2008 and 2012, the five-film saga pulled in an astonishing $3.3 billion worldwide. Kristen Stewart led the franchise as Bella Swan, a young woman caught between her eternal love, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), and her loyal friend, Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner).

The ensemble cast featured familiar faces like Anna Kendrick, Billy Burke, Nikki Reed, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Kellan Lutz, Jackson Rathbone, Ashley Greene, Dakota Fanning, Rami Malek, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Michael Sheen.

Why push the films out on YouTube now? Lionsgate is betting on visibility. Free access means no excuses, so that old fans can relive the drama while new audiences stumble upon the franchise with ease. To strengthen that push, the studio also refreshed its official Twilight channel with behind-the-scenes clips and bonus content, turning it into a one-stop hub for fandom.

For longtime devotees, this is a throwback to midnight premieres with heated “Team Edward” versus “Team Jacob” arguments. For newcomers, it’s a first taste of the saga. Either way, when the lights go down in late October, Lionsgate will find out if one week of free marathoning was enough to pack theaters again.

