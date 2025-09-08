Bigg Boss 19 is getting more intense with each new episode. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan called out several contestants for their behavior inside the house. Kunickaa Sadanand, who had the lowest votes, managed to stay back because of the immunity she received through the App room.

The episode also saw the first wild card entry of the season as Shehbaz Badesha walked into the house. With no elimination in the second week, the spotlight shifted to the Week 3 nomination task, which came with a fresh twist.

Bigg Boss 19: Time Counting Task

Instead of the usual nominations, Bigg Boss divided the housemates into pairs of one boy and one girl. According to X handle, Livefeed Updates, each pair had to count exactly 19 minutes. At the end of the count, the boy had to honk a scooter in the garden while the girl pressed a buzzer at the makeup station inside the house. Other housemates were allowed to disturb them, which made the task more tricky.

Here’s how the pairs were lined up:

Abhishek Bajaj & Ashnoor Kaur

Pranit More & Farhana Bhatt

Awez Darbar & Nagma Mirajkar

Gaurav Khanna & Tanya Mittal

Natalia Janoszek & Mridul Tiwari

Neelam Giri & Zeisha Quadri

Kunickaa Sadanand & Amaal Malik

Abhishek pressed the buzzer first in his round, followed by Pranit in the next. Mridul did it in his round with Natalia, while the other pairs also gave their attempts. The turning point came during Awez and Nagma’s round. Abhishek tried to help Nagma by closing the door so she could count peacefully, but this was against the rules. Bigg Boss disqualified them on the spot and directly nominated them.

Along with them, Mridul and Natalia also failed to come close to the correct timing and ended up in the danger zone. This means the four nominated contestants for Week 3 are Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and Natalia Janoszek.

Nomination Task Pairs!! 👉Round 1 (Pairs) :- #Abhishek & #Ashnoor , Abhishek pressed the buzzer 1st 👉Round 2 :- #PranitMore & #FarhanaBhatt , Pranit pressed the buzzer 👉Round 3 :- #AvezDarbar & #Nagma

(Directly nominated by Bigg Boss) Abhishek closed the door to help… — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 7, 2025

Bigg Boss 19: What To Expect Next?

The nomination has surprised many viewers, especially with Awez and Nagma. Mridul and Natalia, though not as dramatic as others, have slowly built their presence, but now face eviction. With two contestants set to leave, the house will surely witness broken alliances.

For more Bigg Boss updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

