Gadar 2 (Day 29) vs Dream Girl 2 (Day 15) Box Office (Early Trends): Nearly a month after it’s release, the Sunny Deol-led period drama is still being loved by fans and is successfully pulling in more viewers even on its 4th Friday. While this sequel is still making the audience go gaga, Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy drama sequel has also managed to stay steady at the box office.

Not only are the films competing among themselves at the box office, they are also facing a stiff competition from the recently release Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trend reports pouring in, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-led Gadar 2 has once more impressed at the box office. After nearly a month of being screened in theatres, the Anil Sharma directorial has reportedly earned around Rs 0.75-1.25 crore* on its fifth Friday. With this, the film’s cumulative total stands around Rs 510.5-511 crore*.

While the period drama sequel is still earning an 8-figure amount per day, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 has seen a slight decline compared to its Thursday collection. As per the early trend report, the Amit Rai directorial has earned Rs 0.5-1 crore*. This collection takes the comedy-drama’s total to Rs 95.5-96 crore*. The film is still capable of entering the Rs 100 crore club.

Despite the competition from Jawan, both films are managing to stay stable at the box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates from the entertainment world.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Supremacy In West Bengal Hurts Gadar 2, 100 Shows Transferred To SRK’s Actioner, Leaving Sunny Deol’s Film With 22 Shows

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News