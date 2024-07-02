Who Is Paige Butcher? All About Eddie Murphy's Fiancée Who He Already Calls His 'Wife'

Eddie Murphy has been going strong with his lady love, Paige Butcher, for over a decade. The Beverly Hills Cop star began dating the model in 2012 and got engaged to her six years later, in 2018.

While the much-in-love couple has yet to tie the knot, Murphy has already started calling Butcher his ‘wife’ in his interviews. As the two keep setting major relationship goals, here is all you need to know about Eddie Murphy‘s fiancée, Paige Butcher.

Paige Butcher is an Australian Model and Actress

Born in Perth, Australia, in 1979, Paige Butcher is a model and actress. She was drawn to modelling during her teenage years after receiving compliments for her clothing, which was designed by her fashion designer mother. After graduating from Santa Maria College in Attadale, Butcher won a modelling competition and got a contract with IMG Models.

She collaborated with several brands and magazines as a model for almost a decade and then ventured into acting with a small role in the 2003 romantic comedy Something’s Gotta Give. She also made a brief appearance in the 2006 action comedy film Big Momma’s House 2.

Butcher has a 19-Year Age Gap with Murphy

Butcher began dating Murphy in 2012 and has been happily engaged to him since 2018, despite their 19-year age difference. The couple was first seen together at the tribute event for the actor Eddie Murphy: One Night Only in November 2012. Butcher shares two children with Murphy: daughter Izzy, born in 2016, and son Max, born in 2018.

She Likes Outdoor Activities

The model likes to stay fit but is not a gym fan. Instead, she prefers outdoor activities like gardening, hiking, and biking to stay in shape. “I like going to the beach in Venice and riding my bike for a couple of hours. I get very bored working out. I would rather do something fun,” Butcher had said in an earlier interview.

You Can Not Find Butcher on Social Media

Just like her fiancé, Butcher also stays away from social media and likes to keep a low profile. While she had Facebook, Instagram, and X accounts earlier, the model eventually deleted all the handles. “I like to keep as much private as possible now. People will use anything against you. The more you put out, the more you get back. I just wasn’t using it,” Butcher stated in the same interview.

She is a Philanthropist

Butcher likes to give back to society through her charity work. Over the last few years, she has been associated with several charity organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, New York Cares, and Kids Enjoy Exercise Now. The model has also worked with the nonprofit Baby2Baby, which sends care packages to underprivileged children.

