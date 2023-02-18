The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley is making headlines owing to his divorce news with Ines de Ramon, and now, it’s officially over between them. Amid Ramon’s romance with Brad Pitt, the news of their divorce is now confirmed. Scroll below to read the details!

Ines de Ramon, who is now reportedly dating Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt was once madly in love with Paul. However, after being together for more than 4 years, their romance fizzled out, and the duo decided to part ways.

According to a report by People, in the paperwork filed on Friday in Los Angeles by Paul Wesley, he has said that the couple is divorcing due to “irreconcilable differences.” Notably, the decision to mutually part ways occurred five months ago. The couple has requested privacy this time. However, the exact date of their split is still awaited.

The couple had moved on from each other way before the actor officially filed the divorce. Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon have found love again and are happy in their lives. Ramon is seeing Brad Pitt for the last few months and working hard on their long-distance relationship.

Recently, Brad Pitt sent a bouquet of pink peonies and a baguette to his leading lady at her office in Los Angeles. Like a true gentleman, he made sure to make her feel special on Valentine’s Day. In fact, they were also spotted enjoying a relaxing holiday on New Year’s eve as well.

On the other hand, her soon-to-be ex-husband, Paul Welsey also spent his holidays with his new flame. As per reports, Welsey has been linked to model Natalie Kuckenburg. As of now, the actor has yet not commented on his relationship.

Well, all we can say is, “Sometimes it’s about two people staying happy separately.”

