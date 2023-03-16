It is turning out to be a good run for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar over the weekdays as it’s keeping quite steady at the box office. After collecting 6.05 crores on Monday and 6.02 crores on Tuesday, the film brought in 5.70 crores* on Wednesday which is quite good. Anything over 5 crores on a daily basis is a decent enough number for the romcom genre and from that perspective, the Luv Ranjan-directed film is enjoying good footfalls.

The film has now collected 88.01 crores* in 8 days and today it will cross the 90 crores mark. 5 crores more will very comfortably come in today and that will further push the film to 93 crores at the close of its extended nine day week, hence resulting in an average of over 10 crores per day.

From merits perspective, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar should have in fact entered the 100 Crore Club in the first seven days itself but then these are different times post pandemic and hence one would take the best of what comes.

For both Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the film has done a decent job. While Ranbir has further consolidated his place as a bonafide star after Brahmastra and now this, Shraddha Kapoor won’t mind the three year long break that she had since Baaghi 3 as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has further reaffirmed her positioning as a top young star around.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

