Paul Walker is an American actor best known for his role as Brian O’Connor in the Fast & Furious franchise. Unfortunately, the actor passed away in a car crash. It took a great toll on his family and friends. His Fast & Furious cast members were also deeply impacted by his death and dealt with it in their way. However, his co-star Michelle Rodriguez took a different route to deal with his passing. She reportedly turned to s*x and one other thing to overcome the trauma.

He has appeared in multiple F&F movies, starting from the first one, The Fast and the Furious. Even after his death, he returned to the Fast X via flashbacks and memories. The movie franchise is one of the most popular ones in Hollywood. Conversely, Michelle plays the role of Letty Ortiz, Dominic Toretto’s girlfriend, played by Vin Diesel.

In November 2013, Paul Walker left an event with Roger Rodas in the latter’s 2005 Porsche Carrera GT at a high speed. Rodas allegedly lost control and crashed into a concrete lamppost and two trees off the road. It caught fire immediately, and he died immediately after. It left everyone devastated, including Walker’s fans.

In 2015, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Paul Walker’s Fast & Furious co-star Michelle Rodriguez admitted turning to s*x to overcome Paul’s passing. She said, “I actually went on a bit of a binge. I went crazy a little bit…I went pretty crazy. A lot of the stuff I did last year I would never do had I been in my right mind.”

Michelle added, “I was pushing myself to feel. I felt like nothing I could do could make me feel alive, so I just kept pushing myself harder and harder. I was traveling, and I was having s*x. And I was just trying to ignore everything that I was feeling.” One morning, Rodriguez decided to take charge of her life.

Paul Walker’s co-star recalled, “I stood tall one day and said, ‘You know what, Michelle? Stop f–king hiding. Go manifest.’ And all of a sudden, I picked myself up and started hustling.”

Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, and Michelle Rodriguez starrer Fast & Furious movies available on Netflix.

