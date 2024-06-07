Modern Family star and sensational actress Sofia Vergara recently opened up about her impressive role as Griselda Blanco in the hit Netflix crime drama, Griselda. Vergara gained widespread recognition as Gloria in Modern Family and her humorous character added layers of comedy to the evergreen show. Her performance as two very different characters in Modern Family and Griselda showcases Vergara’s versatility as an actress as both shows have garnered significant critical acclaim.

During a Netflix FYSEE event, the Emmy nominee shared how she felt self-conscious and worried about filming sex scenes for Griselda. She revealed that filming steamy scenes for the crime drama was one of the times she felt out of her depth, as reported by The US Sun.

In Griselda, Vergara plays Griselda Blanco, the owner of one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. The show is based on true events and she is referred to as The Cocaine Godmother.

The 51-year-old star shared, “I don’t think I’ve ever done like, a sex scene,” adding that she never filmed a sex scene during her time in Modern Family with co-star Ed O’Neil. She continued, “I’m 50! I mean, when I was 30, I wouldn’t have worried. I think I was worried that I was going to look horrific.”

Vergara admitted that she was worried about how she would look filming a sex scene being 50. She explained, “I was like, ‘Where are they shooting me? The cellulite? From the side.’ Uh, I’m vain I guess. That one kept me awake I think.” Although Vergara’s awkwardness was obvious, it all worked out at the end. She revealed that the scenes “came out good.” She expressed, “It’s really dark and Andy [Baiz], the director, is very artistic and he made me feel super comfortable and he’s like, ‘We’re never going to stay like a long time on you [the camera].’”

Meanwhile, the American Got Talent judge recently shared with People that the thought of aging keeps her up at night. She shared that she will keep fighting every step of the way. Vergara said, “I know I don’t look the same. But I don’t think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair.”

Furthermore, Vergara shared with Allure that she is planning to enhance her physical appearance with the help of plastic surgery.

