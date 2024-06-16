Stranger Things 5 star Noah Schnapp has been facing the ire of social media for his controversial remarks and has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons. He has once again made the news for his allegedly crass behavior in a New York City nightclub. It took place in the early hours of Saturday morning. Scroll below for more.

Noah’s perils began after a video of him distributing stickers with phrases like ‘Zionism is sexy’ and ‘Hamas is ISIS’ went viral on social media last year amid the Israel-Palestine conflict. Earlier this year, Noah had to use social media to clarify himself. He said that he felt his thoughts and beliefs were misconstrued from anything close to what he believed. He also said he only wanted peace, safety, and security for all innocent people affected by the conflict.

But it was not enough for the people to curbe their hatred for the Stranger Things 5 star. Netizens often troll him and slam him online. Now, he has created another scandal, as he reportedly got kicked out of a New York City nightclub, as per Page Six’s report [via Hindustan Times]. The report stated that Noah “was living it up at hotspot The Palace.” The actor, who is presently 19 years old, allegedly asked the patrons who paid for bottle service to take tequila shots with him and his companions. However, the patrons refused to participate as Noah is underage.

This made Noah Schnapp angry, and he got so ‘aggressively wasted’ that the nightclub security had to escort him out around 1.30 AM ET. The media outlet also obtained footage from the night showing the Stranger Things 5 star seemingly intoxicated, sitting on a couch with his arm around a friend.

In another video, he reportedly helped a friend sit down as a female danced on the sofa beside them. He could not stand and finally left the venue around 2 AM ET.

On the professional front, Noah Schnapp will once again reprise his role as Will Byers for the penultimate season of the Netflix show Stranger Things 5.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Highest-Grossing Garfield Movies Ranked From Worst To Best As Chris Pratt’s Film Breaks Domestic Box Office Records In Franchise History

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News