Chris Pratt’s The Garfield Movie is running its predecessors off the road after breaking domestic box office records in the franchise’s history. The new animated movie featuring the iconic lasagna-loving, Monday-hating Orange Cat previously soared past the post-apocalyptic action movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, taking the No. 1 spot in its second domestic weekend.

The latest instalment of the franchise, derived from the 1978 Jim Davis comic strip, has also reportedly trounced the 2004 Bill Murray Garfield flick in domestic box office earnings.

Per the Deadline, The Garfield Movie is projected to bag a 3-day total of $5.3 million by the end of its fourth weekend, bringing the cumulative domestic total to $78.8 million.

This has landed the Chris Pratt film in the number one spot, beating the 2004 blended live-action feature Garfield: The Movie in the domestic box office. The 2004 film reportedly earned $75.4 million in North America.

However, while the latest installment is the highest-grossing domestic release in the three-movie franchise, it is still a few million short of becoming the Highest-Grossing Garfield Movie in the world. According to worldwide box office earnings, we’ve ranked the three-movie franchise from worst to best.

3. Garfield: A tale Of Two kitties (2006)

The second installment in the beloved Lasagna-loving orange cat franchise and the sequel to the 2004 flick failed to achieve the success of its predecessor at the box office. The sequel, loosely based on Mark Twain’s 1881 novel The Prince and the Pauper, followed Garfield (Bill Murray) and Odie’s adventurous journey across the pond after breaking out of their kennel to go to England with Jon (Breckin Meyer).

The sequel failed to resonate with audiences and critics, receiving the lowest Rotten Tomatoes rating in the franchise. The film garnered a 13% critic and 43% audience score, which is also reflected in box office earnings. Garfield: A Tale Of Two Kitties accumulated $28.4 million in the domestic box office and $143.3 million globally.

2. Garfield: The Movie (2024)

The third and latest installment in the wisecracking cat franchise was a hit with the audience, who gave it a substantial 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is also the highest-rated flick in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes. Garfield, voiced by Chris Pratt, also made a mark at the box office, beating George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in its second domestic weekend.

The latest instalment also outgrossed the 2006 sequel, earning $78.8 million at the domestic box office and $190 million at the global box office. The star-studded The Garfield Movie voice cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, and Snoop Dogg,

1. Garfield: The Movie (2004)

The Bill Murray-voiced Garfield is the best movie in the franchise. The large, lazy, and wisecracking cat earned $75.4 million domestically and $203.2 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise. However, it should be noted Chris Pratt’s film is only $13 million short of beating the Bill Murray-voiced film. It might just outperform its predecessors as the highest-grossing film.

