Critically acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is one of Hollywood’s most celebrated and influential personalities. He is very passionate about movie-making and highly detail-oriented. Tarantino is involved in every aspect of his movies, from camera to costumes. Therefore, he is pretty strict on his sets and is famous for banning cell phones and all kinds of electronics. Keep scrolling for more.

According to reports, the atmosphere is marked by both discipline and reverence. He approaches filmmaking as a sacred endeavor, often starting each day by rallying the crew with an enthusiastic group cheer. Tarantino’s movies feature sharp, dialogue-heavy scenes, non-linear narratives, graphic violence, and dark humor. They also feature some amazing action; almost all his films have achieved cult classic status over the years.

Years ago, in an interview with Coup De Main, Quentin Tarantino revealed facing interruption during the filming of Kill Bill. It led him to decide to ban cell phones from the sets. He also modified this rule eventually and banned other electronic gadgets as well. The esteemed filmmaker said, “Basically, a phone rang during a scene with Michael Madsen and ruined the scene and threw the whole rest of the night in a bad way. I was really f***ing pissed off and then at one point, my A.D. goes, ‘Quentin, we’re giving them these phones, we can take them away.'”

He was on board with that idea and immediately agreed to it. The director added, “I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’ And then from that point on, we had a complete ban on cell phones and almost every kind of electronics.” Citing another incident, Quentin said, “There was another time, where all of a sudden shooting the scene you hear [the whirring sound] when you turn on a laptop or something. I don’t want any f***ing electronics on my set. Ever since!” He also explained how the advent of smartphones affects the process of filmmaking and how removing them from the sets changes things.

The Kill Bill director said, “But it’s ended up having a more profound aspect than even that, than even just circumventing somebody ruining the scene. Because what’s happened is these smartphones are so prevalent now on sets, that people really aren’t even there, when they’re there. They’re not 100% present. They’re on the set, and they’re going through s***, they’re looking up stuff, they’re updating their Facebook page, and they’re not present.”

By banning them from the set, Quentin Tarantino said that the whole crew tended to work more closely with each other. This became something that people fell in love with, the idea that this was the film industry they had signed up for and that it was truly remarkable. But then, when they returned to other sets where everyone was on their phones and isolated in their own little worlds, they felt depressed about it.

