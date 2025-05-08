Thunderbolts*, aka The New Avengers, saw a big jump on its first Tuesday compared to its Monday gross, and with that, it has surpassed the domestic haul of The Marvels. It is reportedly the largest percentage increase in the MCU’s history on Tuesday. The film finally saw some benefit from its strong word of mouth. Keep scrolling for more.

The Marvels, released in 2023, is the biggest MCU flop, with a budget of more than $200 million. The film featured Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris in the pivotal roles. The audience did not enjoy the all-female flick due to a weak plotline and the over-the-top humor. Despite good visuals and action sequences, the film failed miserably at the box office, collecting only $84.5 million in its domestic run.

The New Avengers exploded on its first Tuesday discount day. Its sales increased 48% from Monday, bringing in a solid $7.4 million. Thunderbolts* registered the biggest Tuesday jump in the MCU’s history, as per Luiz Fernando‘s post on X [formerly Twitter]. This is a notable performance compared to other MCU movies, including The Marvels.

Ant-Man: $7.9M (+22.6%)

The First Avenger: $7.8M (+1%)

Black Widow: $7.7M (+7.5%)

Captain America: Brave New World: $6.3M (-43.5%)

Thor: $5.4M (+0.1%)

Eternals: $5.3M (+23.2%)

The Incredible Hulk: $4.8M (-20.1%)

The Marvels: $3.3M (+39.1%)

Thunderbolts’ $7.4 million Tuesday haul outpaces multiple MCU entries, including the last Marvel release, Captain America: Brave New World. The surge in audience turnout is seemingly due to the positive reactions and appeal of the actors’ performances in the film. The New Avengers has hit the $86.77 million cume in five days in North America.

Therefore, it has surpassed The Marvels’ $84.5 million domestic haul, preventing it from being the lowest-grossing MCU film in the United States. The movie is projected to cross the $100 million milestone on Friday and near the $150 million mark over the weekend. Globally, the film has hit the $173.0 million cume.

The Thunderbolts* starring Florence Pugh, was released in the theatres on May 2.

