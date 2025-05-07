Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan, is headed towards its next aim but faced a slight jerk at the box office in North America. The horror flick is on track to surpass the domestic haul of A Quite Place, soon to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing horror movies of all time in North America. It will cross this major milestone this weekend as well. Keep scrolling for more.

A Quiet Place, released in 2018 by John Krasinski, is the first film in the post-apocalyptic horror franchise. The movie features Emily Blunt and Krasinski in the lead roles, along with Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds as their kids. The survival drama opened at the US box office with slightly higher numbers, $50.20 million than Ryan Coogler’s 2025 release. It collected $188.02 million in its US run, followed by $152.9 million overseas. Thus, the film’s worldwide collection is $340.9 million.

Per trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Sinners faced a harsh drop of -43.6% from last Monday, the biggest ever since its release. Despite the drop, it recorded the 4th biggest 3rd Monday for R-rated movies, beating Deadpool’s $2.3 million with its $3.1 million gross. It still has strong legs at the box office in North America. The horror flick has registered the 5th biggest 3rd Monday for April releases, behind The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $3.5 million.

Sinners has reached the domestic cume of $182.9 million and is only $6 million away from beating A Quiet Place’s $188.02 million US haul and becoming the 6th highest-grossing horror movie of all time in the United States. It aims for the $200 million milestone this weekend while a $250 million to $280 million run domestically. The horror movie has hit the $57.5 million cume overseas, taking the worldwide gross to the $240.4 million mark. It will cross the $250 million milestone soon as well.

Sinners by Ryan Coogler, starring Michael B Jordan, was released in the theatres on April 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

