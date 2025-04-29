Emily Blunt was frankly so shaken by the scene that she almost forgot it was make-believe. The adrenaline hit her so hard, she described it as “the most real stunt I’ve ever done in my life.”

It’s no secret that the first A Quiet Place took the world by storm, so when the sequel came around just three years later, fans were buzzing. But, as Blunt and her husband, John Krasinski, explained, a sequel was never in the cards. Both thought it would be impossible to top the original, and Krasinski wasn’t keen on making a second one just for the sake of it. Blunt even said, “I don’t believe that everything should be sequel-sized,” and Krasinski agreed, noting, “I didn’t want to do a second one. I didn’t want it to be some big regurgitated thing.”

However, the studio pushed hard, and after sifting through ideas from nearly 20 writers, Krasinski pitched a concept that was too good to pass up. Blunt recalled, “And I just remember being gripped by it and thinking: ‘Oh, s***, we’re gonna have to do it.’” And with that, A Quiet Place Part II was born.

But the real kicker for Blunt? That nerve-wracking bus scene. Despite her hesitation, the high-stakes stunt was one of the big reasons she agreed to come back for the sequel. She admitted, “‘My life is in your hands. I hope you’re really good,’” when talking to the stuntman. The thrill was real, and Blunt was left shaking after the adrenaline rush.

Krasinski, the man behind the madness, was all for putting his wife through such a heart-stopping scene. “She was genuinely fearing for her life,” he said on Twitter, joking that this is what he offers as a husband.

This wasn’t Blunt’s first time navigating risky stunts, though. Back in 2014, during Edge of Tomorrow, she nearly killed Tom Cruise with her driving. Blunt recounted the scene, explaining how Cruise was silently panicking as she sped through a tight alleyway. “And I almost killed Tom Cruise!” she laughed, proving once again that adrenaline isn’t just for the big screen.

