Thunderbolts*, which is now being promoted as The New Avengers, not only earned a decent opening weekend but it has now scored one of the lowest-ever first Mondays for MCU movies. The film, starring an ensemble cast, is even behind The Incredible Hulk’s 1st Monday collection but has luckily beaten that of The Marvels and Eternals. Although the film is widely appreciated for its emotional theme, it has yet to gain momentum at the box office to succeed. Scroll below for more.

The film has been awarded an A- on CinemaScore and received good ratings on Rotten Tomatoes even though it is not yet picking up, and this might be because of the bad reputation Marvel has generated in the past few years. However, this is going to affect the upcoming movies as well. People are still not ready to accept new heroes and stories, and the Fantastic Four film will have all new characters, making it harder for the fans to accept even more. Marvel’s poor storytelling and ardent need to stay relevant cost them heavily, as they gave two flops in a single year in 2023 with Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels.

Thunderbolts* has been praised by most people, but it still seems insufficient to bring back the lost reputation. According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, The New Avengers collected $5 million only on its 1st Monday, registering the 3rd lowest ever in the history of MCU. The MCU flick has crashed by 71.9% from Sunday. It is behind The Incredible Hulk‘s $6 million and Thor‘s $5.4 million 1st Monday gross. However, it has earned more than Eternals’ $4.3 million and The Marvels’ $2.4 million.

Thus, the Marvel movie has hit the $79.3 million cume in the United States and is closing in on The Marvels‘ domestic haul. The 2023 disaster starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson collected $84.5 million in its US run. The New Avengers is $5 million away from The Marvels’ domestic haul. Allied to the $86.23 million overseas gross, the film’s worldwide total has reached the $165.5 million cume.

The reason behind Thunderbolts*’s asterisk has been revealed. It is the movie’s new title, The New Avengers; the group of antiheroes received the attribute at the end of the movie.

Thunderbolts* or The New Avengers was released in the theatres on May 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

