Ryan Coogler directed Sinners had to give up its #1 position in the domestic box office chart due to Thunderbolts*, which was released this weekend. But otherwise, the horror movie’s dominating presence is felt by the other releases quite significantly, including the PG game adaptation, A Minecraft Movie. Michael B Jordan’s film has crossed its breakeven point worldwide and is raking in solid profits. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie’s 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes has left everyone stunned by its original horror concept. The critics’ consensus stated that it is a thrilling blend of stunning visual storytelling and infectious music. Writer-director Ryan Coogler’s debut original blockbuster showcases the full range of his unique creative vision. The audience is also in awe of the movie, as they gave it 97% on the aggregate site. It is a rare feat for a horror movie.

Sinners opened with a strong $48.00 million at the US box office and have hit the region’s $179.83 million cume. The horror movie collected $33.1 million on its 3rd weekend in the US, only experiencing a dip of -27.6%. The film is running in 3,347 theatres across North America. Domestically, it is the third highest-grossing movie of the year, beating Snow White and Dog Man, and it has achieved this title.

Now, according to Luiz Fernando‘s report, the weekend actuals have come in higher than the initial reports for its overseas regions. Sinners collected a decent $10.9 million from the overseas regions on its 3rd weekend, witnessing a drop of 21.6% from last weekend. It is earning winning numbers because of its strong word-of-mouth. The horror flick has hit the $57.5 million cume over 71 markets and adding that to its $179.83 million domestic cume, the global total has reached the $237.3 million mark. It will soon surpass the $269.8 million global haul of The Nun 2 as the 5th highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID.

The movie, which was made on a budget of $90 million, has so far earned 163.7% more than that worldwide. Ryan Coogler‘s film, released on April 18, is projected to end its global run between $330 million and $400 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

