A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black is starting to feel the impact of other releases and has slowed down a bit. It failed to cross the $400 million milestone at the domestic box office this weekend, which eventually delayed its reach to another huge milestone worldwide. However, it is still trailing behind The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $1 billion+ global haul. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The videogame adaptation has been one of the most anticipated movies of this year. People were excited about it since it was announced owing to the popularity of the videogame on which it is based upon. The cast made the movie more entertaining, especially Jack Black and Jason Momoa’s unhinged chemistry. Black is a pro at this genre, but Momoa, too, stole the show with his infectious charm despite being such a dimwit of a character.

For the unversed, The Super Mario Bros Movie was released in 2023 and was the second highest-grossing movie of the year, only behind Barbie’s $1.4 billion haul. The animated feature starring Chris Pratt, Jack, and Anya Taylor Joy in the lead voice cast collected $574.9 million in the US and $785.91 million overseas. It became the highest-grossing videogame movie ever, earning $1.36 billion worldwide, which A Minecraft Movie is now aiming for.

Jack Black‘s 2025 movie challenges his 2023 blockbuster for the #1 spot as the highest-grossing videogame adaptation ever. According to Luiz Fenando‘s report, A Minecraft Movie collected a solid $27.8 million from the overseas regions on its 5th weekend, with a drop of 24.5% only from last weekend. The film has hit the $476.4 million cume over 76 markets overseas. Meanwhile, in the US, it has raked in $13.7 million this weekend, returning to the top 3 in the domestic box office chart. It has hit the $874.63 million cume worldwide.

Hence, A Minecraft Movie is around $486.2 million away from the global haul of The Super Mario Bros Movie. It is approximately 36% behind the 2023 blockbuster, and there is still a chance for it to catch up. However, it might have to be accomplished in the upcoming weeks before Mission Impossible 8 and Lilo & Stitch hit the screens later this month.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

