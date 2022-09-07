The release of two fantasy dramas and prequel to two of the biggest to be specific, has created chatter everywhere around us. Everyone has an opinion on either or both and they are varied. The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, that debuted on September 2, on Prime Video with 2 episodes has so far impressed everyone with its sheer grandeur. Yes, there are the ones who haven’t liked but their number is less in comparison to who have. But joining the minority is now is Elon Musk who is clearly hating the show.

Elon and his Twitter handle are the second most heated up places on the Internet after Kanye West’s social media handles. Musk makes some controversial remarks often through his social media and that is spoken about for days to follow. Right now it seems like he wants to just trigger Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, his longtime frenemy and competitor as he targets The Rings Of Power.

The Rings Of Power is set in the second age of JRR Tolkien’s Middle Earth. The show traces the landscape and the rise of Sauron. While the magnificence and enthralled much of its viewers, Elon Musk feels Tolkien might be turning in his grave. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Taking to his Twitter handle to slam The Rings Of Power, probably to take a dig at Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk wrote, “Tolkien is turning in his grave.” The Tesla CEO and founder added Twitter, “Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.”

Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

The tweet went viral in no time and people started calling out Elon for criticising a good show. Not just civilians, but even The Sandman author Neil Gaiman reacted to it and took a dig at Musk. He replied, “Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.”

Elon Musk doesn't come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don't go to him for film, TV or literature criticism. https://t.co/WpyXhQlqIh — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 6, 2022

What do you have to say about Elon Musk ‘s opinion of The Rings Of Power? Let us know in comments section below.

