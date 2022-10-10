Harry Styles is allegedly being pressured to tie the knot by Olivia Wilde. Finding love on movie sets is a common thing for Hollywood celebs, and that is what happened with Styles and Wilde. The two met when the filming of Don’t Worry Darling began in 2020.

But it wasn’t until early 2021 that rumours of them dating spread and were eventually confirmed. At that time, Olivia was engaged to Jason Sudekis, but the two called it off. When the news broke that the former One Director singer and the actress are dating, his fans went into a frenzy.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have had several PDA-filled moments and attended a few red carpets together. Now, a report has come in stating that the House actress already has her eyes set on marrying the British singer. According to Heat magazine, an insider claimed, “In her ideal world, they’ll be engaged by the end of the year at the very latest, and she doesn’t want to hang around before tying the knot.”

The source revealed that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles discussed the plans of getting married and that she is pressuring him to propose. Wilde “is making it very clear that she wants to put an official stamp on the relationship” because she finds that “it’s not enough for her to be boyfriend and girlfriend anymore.”

Olivia “wants the whole shebang” as she finds Styles to be husband material, the source added. “There’s no other guy she can imagine building a life with, and it makes no sense dragging their feet over something they’ve both already agreed is what they want,” they continued.

This is not the first time that rumours of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles tying the knot arose. Previously, the actress was asked the question by the paparazzi, but she responded by saying that she won’t talk to them about this.

