James Cameron’s American epic romance and disaster film Titanic, which was released in 1997, is considered to be one of the Hollywood classics. Leonardo DiCaprio, who played the role of Jack Dawson, rose to fame instantly with the success of the film internationally. But did you know Christian Bale could have also played the role?

Bale is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He has played a plethora of iconic roles in his career, like Batman from The Dark Knight trilogy, Patrick Bateman from American Psycho, Alfred Borden from The Prestige, and many more.

Titanic’s Jack Dawson could have also been in Christian Bale’s credit, however, Leonardo DiCaprio was cast in it as we know it today. Bale even auditioned for the role. He even once revealed what went wrong.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Bale and Scott Cooper over for a discussion, somewhere in their conversations popped up the topic of the $2.2 billion making, Titanic. Bale mentioned the film during the interview and Cooper interrupted him asking, “Didn’t you audition for that?”

Christian Bale then answered, “I wasn’t going to go into that, but yes…I am really bad at auditions. I’m terrible. I’ve never been good at them…I can’t do ‘em. They’re nothing like working. They’re not related in the slightest.”

Even though Leonardo DiCaprio played the convincing role of Jack Dawson in Titanic, we couldn’t help but wonder how it would be different seeing Bale playing the role given that he is an amazing actor who goes to great lengths to get the part right. Certainly, it would be a different experience watching him on the big screen playing the iconic role.

