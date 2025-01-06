Tom Holland may swing from skyscrapers in his Spider-Man role, but in real life, he’s not afraid to take down troublemakers, either.

The 28-year-old actor found himself in a real-life superhero moment at a Whole Foods in Los Angeles recently when a fight broke out behind him. Without hesitation, Holland stepped in, grabbing one of the brawlers and pulling him away.

The Brawler Was Shocked to Stand Face-to-Face with Tom Holland

The man, shocked to be face-to-face with the real-life Spider-Man, had his anger deflate as he realized who was stopping him.

“‘I can see that he’s recognized me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning, like, I’m really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down,” Holland told Men’s Health magazine.

Tom Holland’s Relationship with Zendaya

When he’s not stopping fights in grocery stores, Holland enjoys a quieter life with his girlfriend, Zendaya, in their stunning £3million home in Richmond, London.

The pair, who’ve been together since 2021, share two dogs and keep a low-key profile despite being one of Hollywood’s most adored couples.

Holland, however, has big plans for the future that don’t include red carpets or blockbusters. Once he starts a family, he’s vowed to step away from the limelight.

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. Golf and dad – and I will just disappear off the face of the earth,” he said.

Despite his superstar status, Holland prefers to stay in the background at events, always supporting Zendaya while letting her have the spotlight because “because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.”

Spider-Man: Will Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reutrn Back Into Action?

As for his Spider-Man future, fans are buzzing over the possibility of seeing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire join him in the next film after their surprise reunion in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

Garfield has playfully denied the rumors but hinted that, if the right role comes along, he could return to the superhero world—just not in a Scorsese film, as some had speculated.

