Los Angeles is always known for buzzing with energy but The Bold the Beautiful adds plenty of drama to the mix. Especially with all the recent storylines revolving around Luna’s father being Finn, Steffy plotting to take back Forrester, and Hope threatening Daphne to stay away from Carter.

From violent responses and frustrated anger to questionable gestures and fierce face-offs, the audience has plenty of exciting scenes to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch it.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 10, 2025

The week begins with Steffy first being in disbelief at Bill for helping Luna. Her shock later turns to outright anger as she cannot fathom why he would help her escape from prison and keep her at the Spencer Estate. Hope and Daphne fight over Carter and are stunned by his reaction. The former saw Carter and Daphne kissing and has since confronted them both. What do the three have in store for them? How exactly will this love triangle fare?

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

When Steffy brings Detective Baker in to send Luna back to prison, will she be successful? How will Luna react to Steffy’s attempts to put her behind bars again? Considering Luna held Steffy captive and had other sinister plans up her sleeve, it shouldn’t come as a major shock. But now both of them know that Finn is Luna’s mother, making Steffy Luna’s stepmother.

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

When Deacon questions Sheila’s surprising empathy toward Poppy, how will she respond? Will she have any answers for her unusual behavior? Li has found out that Finn and Poppy had a fling and Luna is their daughter. To add to it, she now also knows that Bill freed Luna and moved her to his home. This evokes a physical reaction in Li. How will Poppy deal with her sister’s violent version? How will she explain all of her history with Finn?

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Steffy and Luna finally have a fierce face-off over Finn and the future of the situation. Will this lead to a debacle? The visceral outbreak between Li and Poppy takes a twist. Will something happen to change the whole game?

Friday, March 14, 2025

The last episode of the week sees Daphne becoming desperate for Carter to see the truth about Hope. Will she be successful in opening his eyes to Hope’s manipulation? When Ridge and Eric give Carter an ultimatum, what exactly will he do? Especially with Hope and Daphne situation on the side.

