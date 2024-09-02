The actor who portrayed the beloved character, Eric Dane, recently revealed that his exit wasn’t exactly a conscious decision on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast (via NBC LA).

In season two, Dane made his debut as Sloan as a guest actor. However, he soon won over fans and was cast on a permanent basis by season three. He was a standout due to his charm and charisma, but his tenure on the show came to an abrupt end when his character died in the season eight finale after a tragic plane crash.

What then caused him to leave? Eric Dane talked candidly about the difficult times behind the scenes. He was honest when he said, “I think I was let go,” adding that his battles with addiction at the time had contributed to it. It didn’t help that he stressed that his leaving wasn’t directly related to his addiction. He pointed out that “I was starting to become very expensive for the network,” emphasizing the unforgiving nature of TV economics. When an actor becomes expensive, networks tend to let them go, especially if the success of the show is perceived as not being dependent on any one member of the cast.

Eric Dane revealed that he wasn’t exactly fired in the traditional sense. “It wasn’t ceremoniously like, ‘You’re fired,’” he explained. Instead, it was more a case of the network deciding not to renew his contract. “I wasn’t the same guy they had hired,” he said. Despite the tough news, he praised showrunner Shonda Rhimes for her fierce protection of the cast, both publicly and privately.

During his peak on Grey’s, Eric Dane was battling his own demons. He had checked into rehab for painkiller addiction and struggled with depression. Reflecting on his time on the show, he admitted, “If you take the whole eight years on Grey’s Anatomy, I was fucked up longer than I was sober.” The whirlwind of fame, he said, was overwhelming and contributed to his relapses.

Today, Dane is channeling his energy into new roles. He stars as Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, a character that shows a different side of his acting range. He also recently appeared in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, marking a significant return to the big screen.

In conclusion, Eric Dane’s exit from Grey’s Anatomy was a complex mix of personal struggles and industry dynamics. While his departure was a significant shift, his current projects show he’s still very much in the game, proving that even after a dramatic exit, the show—like life—must go on.

