Barbara Broccoli sells James Bond to Amazon after holding it on for 63 years. It’s a huge change for the franchise. However, as the iconic character lives on after the transition, the main question remains, who will be the next Bond? Even though there have been quite a few names surfacing all over, including Henry Cavill and Theo James, nothing has been confirmed yet.

After buying the franchise for a billion dollars, Bezos put the next Bond film into works. The production team is trying to find the appropriate successor for the legendary Daniel Craig as Bond as the actor retired from the film franchise in 2021 with No Time to Die. It’s been 4 years since his exit, and still, no actor has been confirmed for the role. As much as it’s difficult to play the spy character, it will be equally challenging to live up to Craig’s legacy.

Among a lot of actors who are running in the race to be the next James Bond, Henry Cavill is the one who holds an impressive rating. For the unversed, he had previously auditioned for the role alongside Daniel Craig in 2005 and lost it to the blonde actor. He was rejected back then because he was too young and unsophisticated for the role even after making it to the final round. However, now, the Superman actor was not in Broccoli’s good books which held him back from making the cut.

However, as Amazon has taken over the project they might see the whole scenario differently. According to GB News, Henry Cavill’s odds of becoming a James Bond has changed from 3/1 to 2/1, leading to 33% of getting the role. While Aaron Taylor-Johnson ranks in the second spot with 4/1 odds, Harris Dickinson and James Norton secure the third spot in the race. However, Theo James who was once leading the board has drifted from 7/4 to 8/1 dropping his probability from 36% to 11%.

For those who don’t know, the Broccoli dynasty helmed the spy franchise conception in 1962. Since then the legendary film producer Albert ‘Cubby’ Broccoli and his children have taken care of the James Bond universe for 63 years. But with time, Barbara Broccoli had a change in her heart and sold the franchise to the money-making platform Amazon.

However, many insiders tried to justify Barbara’s decision but no one has come up with an appropriate conclusion as to why she would sell her family legacy like that to Amazon executives whom she once called ‘F*cking idiots’ in an old interview with Wall Street Journal.

Well, who becomes the next James Bond will be declared in time. But, whom would you wanna se as Bond? Let us know.

