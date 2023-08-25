Bae Suzy is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in South Korea. The Start-Up actress, who is the first Korean female celebrity to receive a wax-likeness of herself at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, is widely popular for her beauty and enjoys millions of fans across the globe. Be it her upcoming projects, relationships, lifestyle or skincare, fans want to know it all about the K-drama star.

The actress’s previous relationship with Lee Min-ho was a much discussed topic. But today it’s time for some beauty tips from Bae Suzy. Suzy, popularly known as the “Nation’s First Love”, is loved for her angelic features, radiant glow and innocent face. So today we will delve deeper into her skincare regime to check out the secrets behind her beautiful, flawless and ever-glowing skin.

While many people might be assuming that being an actress her skincare routine will be quite a complicated one with a number of products and steps, well it is surprisingly simple. Yes, that’s right! The idol follows a three-step 4-2-4 facial cleansing method and here’s how.

Like any other celebrity, Bae Suzy starts her skincare regime with an oil cleanser to get rid of all the make-up from her face, considering that she is always in front of the camera with make-up. Then she moves on to a foam cleanser after using the oil cleanser for four minutes. Foam cleansers are used to make sure that there is no excess sebum to avoid clogged pores. And, this time, she slathers her face for a perfect two minutes.

Then, comes the third step i.e. water cleansing. Usually people tend to just rinse their face quickly but that’s not right. Suzy, the former member of girl group miss A, swears by this step and dedicates a proper four minutes to rinse her face with water. This cleansing ensures that the skin has no leftover chemicals and is completely hydrated.

And, she is done. This 10-minute daily skincare routine is a must for Bae Suzy to maintain her vibrant and radiant clear skin. Apart from these, the Dream High actress also maintains a good healthy diet and drinks lots of water to keep her skin healthy and hydrated.

So, what are you thinking? Start implementing this step in your regular routine and achieve a flawless, radiant clear skin like your favourite Bae Suzy.

