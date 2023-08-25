Hyun Bin is one of the most talented Korean actors of all time. His Netflix drama ‘Crash Landing On You’ with his wife Son Ye-jin can be credited for leading a Hallyu wave among the new generation of Koreaboos. But what fascinates the fans more is his romantic life, and today, we are bringing a crispy tale of the epic romance saga between Hyun Bin and his ‘Worlds Within’ co-star Song Hye-kyo. Read on to know more.

At a time when everyone is in awe of romantic K-dramas, Song Hye-kyo tasted success with Netflix’s revenge drama ‘The Glory’ which earned her a Daesang Award, making her the only female to add this prestigious honour to her standing. Aside from her professional ambitions, the ‘Descendants of the Sun’ actress has also been the talk of the town for her tumultuous love life which consists of A-listers including CLOY star Hyun Bin.

Song’s wedding and then divorce from ‘DOTS’ co-star Song Joong-ki was much publicised, with K-netizens often degrading their former relationship and calling their marital status a ‘sham’. The ‘Song-Song’ couple who once cued major relationship goals now remains at an arm’s length, with hardly any spottings together. Well, that’s how it should be as Joong-ki recently married Katy Sander Louis with whom he shares a child, too.

While Song’s whirlwind romance with Joong-ki followed by their heartbreaking separation has garnered much coverage, not many are aware of her relationship with Hyun Bin. Before going public with his relationship with his now wife Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin was enchanted to meet his ‘Worlds Within’ co-star Song Hye-kyo. Their friendship bloomed into love, however, they never accepted their relationship in public. The former couple reportedly began dating in 2009 and parted ways in 2011 after two years of dating. Fans were left absolutely heartbroken after their reported break-up as Song and Hyun Bin formed one of the most good-looking couples in the K-world.

Hyun Bin is currently married to his CLOY co-star Son Ye-jin and the couple welcomed a baby boy together in 2022. Son often takes to her official Instagram handle to share glimpses of her la-la-land life with Hyun and we cannot be happier for the ravishing couple.

As for Song, several netizens have linked the ‘Full House’ co-star to charming ‘Heir’ Lee Min-ho. Besides several appearances together at events, there isn’t much to add to weigh into the rumours, but Min-ho has gone on to records to say that Song is his ‘ideal type’.

Well, rumours or facts, we would love for this couple to do a drama together, potentially a cliche CEO-Secretary rom-com because no one does the rich boy better than Lee Min-ho. What do you think?

